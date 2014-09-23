Milwaukee Wave’s 2014-15 Roster Unveiled

MKE Sports & Entertainment just announced the 2014-15 roster of the six-time-champion Milwaukee Wave.
Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero stated in a press release, “We are all looking forward to the season and competing for another championship. We have a lot of last year's team returning to play this year, some core veteran's and some young players really wanting to prove themselves in the new [24-team] Major Arena Soccer League.” The season begins Nov. 8 in St. Louis, MO, and the home opener will be at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Saturday, Dec. 6.
This year’s roster includes:
§ Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero – Vancouver, British Columbia
§ Assistant Coach / Goalkeeper - #0 Nick Vorberg, Grant Pass, Oregon.
§ Goalkeeper #1 – Marcel Feenstra, Den Helder, Holland.
§ Midfielder / Forward – #2 Tenzin Rampa, Madison, Wisconsin.
§ Defender #3 – Philip Suprise, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
§ Midfielder / Forward - #10 Luan Sales Oliveira, Sergipe, Brazil.
§ Midfielder #12 – Pablo Da Silva, Floriannopolis, Brazil.
§ Defender #15 – Tony Walls, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
§ Midfielder / Forward - #20 Marcelo Fontana, Misiones, Argentina.
§ Midfielder / Forward - #26 Ian Bennett, Hamilton, Ontario.
§ Defender - #28 Jonathan Greenfield, Cape Town South Africa.
§ Midfielder - #29 J.C. Banks, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
§ Midfielder / Forward - #77 Marcio Leite, Sergipe, Brazil.
§ (NEW) Defender / Midfielder - #16 Anthony Arico (Ah-rico), Tampa, Flordia.
§ (NEW) Defender - #30 Alex Tozer, Milwaukee, WI.
§ (NEW) Midfielder / Forward - #99 James Weber, Hartford, Wisconsin.
Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster Outlets, by phone at 800-745-3000, online at Ticketmaster.com and at the Milwaukee Theatre/UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Box Office at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave.