Milwaukee Wave’s 2014-15 Roster Unveiled

MKE Sports & Entertainment just announced the 2014-15 roster of the six-time-champion Milwaukee Wave.

Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero stated in a press release, “We are all looking forward to the season and competing for another championship. We have a lot of last year's team returning to play this year, some core veteran's and some young players really wanting to prove themselves in the new [24-team] Major Arena Soccer League.” The season begins Nov. 8 in St. Louis, MO, and the home opener will be at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Saturday, Dec. 6.

This year’s roster includes:

§ Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero – Vancouver, British Columbia

§ Assistant Coach / Goalkeeper - #0 Nick Vorberg, Grant Pass, Oregon.

§ Goalkeeper #1 – Marcel Feenstra, Den Helder, Holland.

§ Midfielder / Forward – #2 Tenzin Rampa, Madison, Wisconsin.

§ Defender #3 – Philip Suprise, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

§ Midfielder / Forward - #10 Luan Sales Oliveira, Sergipe, Brazil.

§ Midfielder #12 – Pablo Da Silva, Floriannopolis, Brazil.

§ Defender #15 – Tony Walls, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

§ Midfielder / Forward - #20 Marcelo Fontana, Misiones, Argentina.

§ Midfielder / Forward - #26 Ian Bennett, Hamilton, Ontario.

§ Defender - #28 Jonathan Greenfield, Cape Town South Africa.

§ Midfielder - #29 J.C. Banks, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

§ Midfielder / Forward - #77 Marcio Leite, Sergipe, Brazil.

§ (NEW) Defender / Midfielder - #16 Anthony Arico (Ah-rico), Tampa, Flordia.

§ (NEW) Defender - #30 Alex Tozer, Milwaukee, WI.

§ (NEW) Midfielder / Forward - #99 James Weber, Hartford, Wisconsin.

Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster Outlets, by phone at 800-745-3000, online at Ticketmaster.com and at the Milwaukee Theatre/UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Box Office at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave.