Mitchell Park to Hold Pokémon Go Event

In just one week Pokémon Go has become a nationwide phenomenon. The augmented reality game has been downloaded over 15 million times as of Wednesday according to USA Today.

Milwaukee County Parks is now getting in on the trend by holding a PokéNic on Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Mitchell Park.

Children and (probably even more likely) adults will be able to go to the eight Pokéstops which will be set up around the domes and gather virtual supplies while they attempt to catch the characters on their phones. Attendees will also be able to participate in a number of other Pokémon-themed activities including a Poliwag water balloon toss and a PokéEgg race.

This is a safe way to play the most popular game of the year without falling off a cliff or crashing a car.