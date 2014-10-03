Spending time outdoors in the crisp autumn air is just what the doctor ordered. While doing so, enjoy some of the fun fall festivities Milwaukee has to offer, the most immediate being MKE Oktoberfest, which promises great food, a nice music lineup and the infamous Milwaukee Glockenspiel every two hours.

Today, Friday, Oct. 3, Mayor Tom Barrett will follow tradition and tap the first keg at noon at Pere Marquette Park to kick-off this Bavarian-style Oktoberfest. The weekend-long festival runs at Pere Marquette Park as well as the Marcus Center Grounds until 11 p.m. today, on Saturday, Oct. 4 from 12-11 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 5 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Beer featured at Pier Marquette includes the Hofbräu Oktoberfestbier, the original beer of King Ludwig's Royal Brewery, as well as a Hofbräu Dunkel and Hofbräu Hefe Weizen. On the Marcus Center Grounds, expect to find the Hacker-Pschorr Original Oktoberfest, Hacker-Pschorr Weisse and the Paulaner Oktoberfest.

Musical talent between the two locations will include Blaskapelle, Polka Floyd, Alte Kameraden Band, Good Times Trio (Ferd Buchel, Ralph Thull and Ken Brandt) and many more.

Looking for a bit of competition? There is a Bratwurst Eating Relay Saturday at 3 p.m., where eight teams will compete in a tag-team bratwurst eating challenge. Or, at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m., take part in the Masskreugstemmen contest (maahs-kroog-stem-en translates to Stein Holding) and see if you can keep your arm extended the longest with a full one-liter glass stein in hand.

For more information, visit mkeoktoberfest.com.