MKEfest Block Party for the Arts Comes to Drink Wisconsinbly Pub

Drink Wisconsinbly Pub will host MKEfest Block Party for the Arts this Saturday. The daylong arts event will include community art activities for children, a DJ battle between DJ Adamocity and Annalog, a Milwaukee-themed mural by Walker’s Point creative collective ALL DAY, a flash mob dance performance by LocoMotion Dance Company, face painting, caricatures and more.

Food will be on hand from Streetza Pizza, Bebe’s Bistro, Greer’s Grub, Dogg N Out Hot Dog Cart, Concoctions, Purple Door Ice Cream and Mia’s Charming Sweets. City Lights Brewing Co. and MobCraft will have beer for purchase.

You can find more information here.