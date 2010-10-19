Monster Mayhem 2010

This haunted location is underneath Paulo's Pizza. There have beenreports of zombie activity and the creation of a powerful hideousmonster. Investigations were cut short last year when the government ordered a quarantine of the secret installation under Paulo’s Pizza.The quarantine is temporarily being lifted for the month of October 2010 to allow further investigation.



Monster Mayhem opens Friday, October 1 and closes after Sunday October 31. Their hours ofoperations are Friday and Saturday from 7pm to midnight, and Sunday 7pmto 10pm. Admission is $12. They are located at Paulo's Pizza, 5121 W.Howard Avenue; youcan enjoy your last meal at Paulo's Pizza right before entering thefate that awaits below.