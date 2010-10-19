Monster Mayhem 2010

×
This haunted location is underneath Paulo's Pizza. There have beenreports of zombie activity and the creation of a powerful hideousmonster. Investigations were cut short last year when the government ordered a quarantine of the secret installation under Paulo’s Pizza.The quarantine is temporarily being lifted for the month of October 2010 to allow further investigation.
This haunted location is underneath Paulo's Pizza. There have beenreports of zombie activity and the creation of a powerful hideousmonster. Investigations were cut short last year when the government ordered a quarantine of the secret installation under Paulo’s Pizza.The quarantine is temporarily being lifted for the month of October 2010 to allow further investigation.
Monster Mayhem opens Friday, October 1 and closes after Sunday October 31. Their hours ofoperations are Friday and Saturday from 7pm to midnight, and Sunday 7pmto 10pm. Admission is $12. They are located at Paulo's Pizza, 5121 W.Howard Avenue; youcan enjoy your last meal at Paulo's Pizza right before entering thefate that awaits below.For additional information, check out their website.