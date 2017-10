Come out and celebrate St. Patty's Day at the Motor Restaurant with a special menu including braised corned beef and cabbage, shepherd's pie and lamb mulligan stew; $1 pint specials. Kids get in free to the Museum March 14-15. 11am-9pm on March 17.

The Motor Restaurant is located at the Harley-Davidson Museum; 401 W. Canal Street, Milwaukee, WI. 414-287-2778.