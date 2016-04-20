Mount Mary CREO Fashion Show Takes the Stage May 6

Students from Mount Mary’s School of Arts & Design fashion design program are bringing their creations to the runway Friday, May 6 at CREO 2016.

The fashion production is organized and executed by fashion design and merchandise management students who spend a full semester planning the event. This year’s show, which is themed “Synergy,” features more than 75 garments.

The show will be held at the Father V. Carney Performing Arts Center at Pius XI High School, 135 N. 76th St. in Wauwatosa.

There will be shows at 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Ticket prices vary. You can find more information here.