Too Much Metal for One Hand and Summerfest Team Up for Pop Up Shop

Too Much Metal for One Hand recently announced a special pop up shop with Summerfest on that will take place at the Friday, April 21 Gallery Night at 6 p.m. The pop up will introduce 12 exclusive t-shirt designs that celebrate the 50th anniversary of Milwaukee’s iconic music festival, with six designs from Too Much Metal and six designs from Summerfest.

“We’re building this night like a VIP record drop,” said Fred Gillich, Too Much Metal designer. “In fact, we have actually pressed and made 200 limited edition gold records commemorating Summerfest’s achievement. There’s real gold metallic powder printed on this record. It’s insanely rad.”

The shirts will only be available April 21-22 at the Too Much Metal Showroom (207 E. Buffalo St.). To guarantee admission and all access to the Too Much Metal/Summerfest Pop Up Shop, patrons must purchase their shirts online here. When arriving, present your order ID or name to receive your VIP pass at the door.