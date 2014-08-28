Murder Mystery in Door County

Door County is where Milwaukee goes to get away from problems, not find new ones. Murder seems almost unseemly in this land of forests, lined by beaches and filled with summer cabins and tourist resorts. That’s the hook for the murder-thriller Death Stalks Door County, whose protagonist, DNR ranger Dave Cubiak, is a former Chicago homicide detective who traded an urban for a rural beat (in a bid for peace of mind after the death of his wife and daughter), Cubiak discovers a body on a country roadside. He’s the brother of the man responsible for the deaths of his loved ones. Author Patricia Skalka discusses her book at 7 p.m., Sept. 9 at Mystery One Bookshop, 2109 N. Prospect Ave.