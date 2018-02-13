Awakening Activism and Advocacy

Several weeks ago, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth offered his remarks about a local robbery and resulting police pursuit that ended with a crash. With understandable frustration and anger, the sheriff vented with comments that were easily construed as racist. He later apologized, saying he “should have not allowed his emotions to get the best of him.” Of course, one might argue, in an Anglo American sherrify tell-us-how-you-really-feel moment, those “emotions” revealed an unfiltered honesty.

In response, Kenosha County Supervisor Dayvin Hallmon, who is an African American gay man, offered his thoughts in a video posted on social media. Equally emotional, if not more so, Hallmon not only addressed the sheriff’s dog-whistle statement but also the role of elected officials as well as all citizens in dealing with racism, homophobia and other forms of institutionalized injustice. And while some in Kenosha continue to call for the sheriff’s resignation, Hallmon merely requested that the man “do his job.” He was, however, even more adamant in his admonishment of his fellow politicians and public servants for their lackluster reaction to the affair, repeating the mantra “What you permit, you promote. In our silence we are complicit” and calling for change. And he didn’t stop there. Speaking of unbridled candor, in his own tell-us-how-you-really-feel moment, he condemned as “charlatans, con-artists and self-interested hacks,” those in public life who proclaim they are for the people yet fail to act on their behalf. In these divisive days, it is refreshing to hear a clear voice of advocacy.

Locally, that voice will be heard at the Wisconsin LGBTQ Summit. First held in 2012, the one-day event takes place here in Milwaukee on Saturday, Feb. 24. A collaboration of Fair Wisconsin and Diverse & Resilient, its mission is to a build a skilled, connected network of empowered LGBTQs and their allies working to achieve and protect equality throughout the state. A capacity attendance of nearly 300 representatives from throughout Wisconsin and Northern Illinois is expected. The Summit will address themes of Advocacy, Policy, Transgender/Gender Nonconforming/Gender Nonbinary, Health and Wellness, Faith and Racial Justice. There will also be a voter registration booth.

The event will also feature the launch of the Colors in Bloom campaign. In collaboration with D&R, local queer musician Lex Allen has produced a song and video to help end LGBTQ violence. D&R President and CEO Gerry Coon described the effort’s intended impact saying, “It intends to create a culture that nurtures LGBTQ youth. By promoting loving, resilient and diverse experiences of LGBTQ communities, it fosters self-love and acceptance. Colors in Bloom will remind LGBTQ people that we are beautiful, loved and worthy.” Recently premiered by Lex Allen at the Creating Change Conference in Washington, D.C., the song’s Wisconsin debut takes place at the Summit’s noon plenary. Billboards and bus ads in Milwaukee and the Fox Valley are also planned.

This surge of awareness, advocacy and activism should kick start a more extensive campaign, not only within the LGBTQ community but beyond. As if we needed a reminder, in a recent media conference call, the Tammy Baldwin campaign cited the ever-increasing threats to our equality. It’s about time to create the Rainbow Wave.