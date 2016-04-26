We Have a Baby Now!

Dear Ruthie,

I’m a Gay guy. My Gay best friend met another Gay guy and they had a Gay wedding, after which they adopted a baby. (I don’t know if the baby is Gay. Ha!) My problem isn’t with my friend’s husband, their marriage, their baby or anything. My issue is with my friend who has pretty much dumped me.

We rarely do anything together anymore. He doesn’t even text or check in on social media. I understand that he has a baby now (and a husband), but it’s not like the world has stopped. I keep telling him he needs to keep his friends. He agrees but then I don’t see or hear from him for months. I’m not saying we need to go out drinking every Friday or dancing every Saturday, but come on! He’s got to make some time for himself and for friends, don’t you think?

Thanks,

Mr. Lonely

Dear Loner,

You need to get some new amigos because this one sounds like El Douche Bag Grande. I mean, c’mon! He’s staying home to build a future with the man he loves, working hard to care for a baby and building a family? What the hell is wrong with this guy? (Insert eye roll here.)

Listen, sugar, good friends stay friends even without talking for long periods. Give your buddy some breathing room. Let him get accustomed to his new life. Put your jealousy aside and let your friend settle into his new and exciting life. Being supportive sometimes means taking a step back. Take that step and give your buddy a little time. Grab a different friend, make some new ones or paint the town on your own. See the list of weekly happenings, get out and enjoy life while your friend enjoys his!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

April 27: Pink Hat Party at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Grab your fuscia cover-up and get ready to party because the crew at This Is It is hosting another Pink Hat Party! Arrive during the first hour (8-9 p.m.) and get a free drink, wear a pink hat and receive discounts on beverages all night! Buy a pink hat, buy a few raffle tickets and buy a round of drinks for your own crew of Pink Ladies! Regardless, your donations benefit the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center.

April 28 to May 8: ‘It’s Only a Play’ at Off the Wall Theatre (127 E. Wells St.): Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick, Megan Mullally and brought Broadway to its knees with this comedy by LGBT favorite Terrence McNally. While the star-studded cast isn’t hitting Cream City anytime soon, Milwaukee’s favorite black box theater brought together a few local favorites, including Jeremy Welter, Marilyn White, Mark Hagen, Laura Monagle and Randall Anderson. Taking jabs at everyone from Lady Gaga to Hillary Clinton, the show is a laugh-out-loud take on what happens after the curtain goes down on opening night. Call 414-484-8874 or visit offthewalltheatre.com for $25 tickets, show times and more.

April 29: ‘The House of Odyssey Presents...’ Drag Show at C-Haus, Beloit College (708 Clary St., Beloit): As RuPaul says, “We’re born naked and the rest is drag.” Celebrate that concept with the students of the Performing Gender class at Beloit College. After a semester of learning the history of drag, meeting and interviewing Wisconsin performers and taking in various tutorials and field trips, these students are ready to strut their stuff! The 10 p.m. show is free and open to the public, so don’t let this opportunity sashay away.

April 29: Leather Eye for the Preppy Guy at Touché (6414 N. Clark St., Chicago): Are you a vanilla fella, looking to spice up his look (and love life) with a little leather? Take a trip to Chi Town, enter this 10 p.m. contest and you might win a $500 Leather 64 Ten makeover. Stop by touchechicago.com for directions and more.

April 30: Meet & Greet with the MilTown Kings at Riverwest Public House (815 E. Locust St.): Milwaukee’s favorite Drag King troupe wants you! These crotch-stuffing studs want to add some new faces and talents to the company. If you’ve ever wanted to try Drag, have experience with lighting or sound, or simply want to help out, swing by the 7-9 p.m. event with your ideas and queries.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation in your life? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com.