Colin Kaepernick—LGBTQs Should Know his Struggle is Ours, Too

I love those “tests” on social media. Thus far I’ve learned I’m Sophia from “The Golden Girls,” I’m ruled by Apollo and I should be living in Japan. I should also be dating Colin Kaepernick (who was born in Milwaukee, by the way) or Ludwig van Beethoven. When I took the “Which NFL Quarterback Should You Date?” test a couple of years ago, I had no clue who Kaepernick was. I Googled him and, aside from learning he was a San Francisco 49ers quarterback, I also found his 2013 ESPN nude photo spread. Call me superficial, but, as much as I love music, I envisioned having a lot more fun out on the town with the 6-foot-4 tattooed Adonis than on a rather tedious date constantly repeating myself with Beethoven.

Then, in September of last year, my man Kaepernick made his infamous stand against police brutality towards minorities by taking a knee during the National Anthem. Since then, the often-heated debate over Kaepernick’s protest has focused on the act rather than on the rationale. In light of other political developments, it should be abundantly clear that Kaepernick’s message is legitimate and includes all of us. Freedom of expression is a human right and must be exercised without fear of retaliation. But no, that’s sadly not the case. Meantime, the modern day Muhammad Ali remains unemployed, having been apparently blackballed by the NFL for his politics.

The argument Kaepernick’s detractors use focuses on respect for the flag and National Anthem as symbols of freedom and of those who have sacrificed to preserve our national values. Never mind the reality that many Americans cannot say how many stars are on the flag (there are 50) but they still insist on defending the symbol for its own sake and not for the rights it represents. Some might not like it, but, as sacred as symbols and songs might be, even flag burning is protected speech. Given our history, it’s easy for me as a minority, to understand the state of hypocrisy we live in and the need to call out oppression. Personally, I find stars-and-stripes pattern bikinis far more disrespectful to the flag that burning it as an expression of protest.

Meanwhile, with football season underway many NFL players, including our own Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, believe Kaepernick should be signed. But thus far few players have gone beyond vocal support for his message. It seems as much as there’s a risk for the protestor, there’s almost as great a risk to those who sympathize. Obviously, that includes professional athletes who become too politically outspoken. And with falling ratings, I’m sure ESPN would rather titillate its audience, gay, straight or otherwise, with nude photos of athletes rather than further alienate them.

But these are extraordinary times. To its credit, the Green Bay Packers franchise has proven LGBTQ friendly. It’s even a member of the LGBT Chamber of Commerce. Rodgers as well as other players have spoken out for social justice and LGBTQ rights. Maybe it’s time for LGBTQ fans to tell Rodgers to kneel.