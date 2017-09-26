Marquette University's Rocky Road to Gay Rights

I recently received a message asking me to join the Marquette University LGBT+ alumni group. Aside from the surprise that such an organization exists, the invitation evoked memories of my not-so-gay-friendly days as a Marquette student. Being gay at a Jesuit institution decades ago was an exercise in evasion. Still, at the same time, it allowed me my personal gay formation, albeit clandestinely.

Over those half-dozen years as an undergrad and grad student, I got a great education, enjoyed the crazed testosterone vibe of a gender-segregated dorm and later lived with three other guys (two straight, one gay) in a decaying old duplex. Through it all, I experienced many a classic coming-of-age moment.

Of course, I can also recall episodes of homophobic harassment. A friend who contemplated becoming a priest went to a Jesuit adviser for such things. He candidly revealed his fear he might be gay. Thereupon the Jesuit told him he had no business considering the priesthood. My friend attempted suicide as a result. The adviser, coincidently, had the reputation of being a busy gay man himself. Another gay friend (who was not a student) did commit suicide. I also recall being the target of a mocking “fag” impersonation, complete with accentuated limp wrist, by a grad school colleague. He was from Texas, so no surprise there.

But, on the positive side, there were lots of gays at MU. One of my dorm advisers turned out to be gay, as did several other guys on my floor. Later, I’d run into professors and fellow students at the infamous Factory. There was a religious house full of gay guys, and when I worked at a campus office, the department director and his assistant would go “camping” together. It didn’t get past the women in the office who got absolutely giddy over the couple’s scandalous ruse in lunch break conversations, while I sat feigning ignorance. For me, however, it was validating: There were gay people everywhere.

The real problem for Catholic institutions arose when LGBTQ liberation empowered enough professors and students to come out of the closet. As long as the gays remained discreet, they were tolerated. But then, once they were out, some administrations began to rid their ranks of those whose lifestyles were intrinsically condemned by Catholic dogma. The clergy sex scandal didn’t help either. Marquette has, however, managed to delicately maneuver through the fray with more positive outcomes.

The Jesuit mission is one of social justice, and nowadays it’s certainly safer to add LGBTQs to the realm of acceptable inclusion. Getting there has been contentious. In 2010 a lesbian sociology professor was promoted to the position of dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. Apparently under pressure of the Catholic archdiocese, the position was rescinded. It’s a long story, of course. But since then, there have been other instances when homophobia has been officially confronted. With its share of opposition, an LGBTQ+ Resource Center was established in 2015. And now there’s an LGBT alumni group.

Over the years, I’ve received the Marquette alumni magazine (I’ve no clue how they tracked me down) and immediately tossed it. But now, I’ve signed up for what was described as a “blossoming” LGBTQ group. There’s nothing like progress, is there?