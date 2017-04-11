Professional Sports and the LGBT Cause

× Expand Bucks Entertainment Network throws out free mini balls on Pride Night. Photo credit: Gary Dineen/Milwaukee Bucks

Two decades ago I co-chaired the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin’s Make-A-Promise gala fundraiser and chaired its auction committee. The challenge was in convincing straight businesses to donate to what was perceived as a gay cause and, even worse, one that dealt with AIDS. Appealing to their business sense rather than their emotions when soliciting donors, I dropped the names of the event’s major corporate sponsors to help overcome their reluctance. In other words, rather than rely on their compassion to help a bunch of dying gay guys, I pitched promoting their business among respected corporations and other businesses. Not surprisingly, the strategy worked and many enthusiastically joined the boys on the bandwagon.

We also targeted professional sports franchises in hopes of getting, if not a sponsorship, then at least an auction item. And we did. I recall receiving a Green Bay Packer football with facsimile autographs. We were overjoyed—if for no other reason than our mission having been acknowledged by an organization we presumed would prefer not to be associated with LGBTs. And besides, now we had another powerful lever in soliciting other donations.

Today, the Packers’ organization is a member of the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce. Citing the “value of an inclusive fan experience,” it joined a year ago as the Chamber’s 470th member. The Milwaukee Admirals are members, too, as are the Milwaukee Bucks. In fact, the Chamber recently celebrated a “Pride Night” with the Bucks.

Actually, beginning in 1991 with Bud and Sue Selig of the Milwaukee Brewers, professional sports personalities have served as honorary chairs of ARCW’s AIDS Walk. They include Bucks’ Coach Mike Dunleavy and “Magic” Johnson, (who was diagnosed with HIV in 1991). More recently, GB Packer Clay Matthews and Brewer Ryan Braun held the honor. Last year Braun even offered a $25,000 matching pledge.

Professional sports teams have advanced the LGBT fight for equality throughout the country. They’ve flexed their muscles in the political arena as well. In 2016, both North Carolina’s and Indiana’s anti-LGBT legislation came under pressure by various sports entities. Several host annual Gay Days. Under the rubric “Hockey is for Everyone,” the National Hockey Association now sells Rainbow Pride jerseys for all its teams.

It shouldn’t be surprising that they have an acute sense of social justice. The NBA, for example, is 75% black and about 25% foreign born. And they are vocal. For obvious reasons, several of the Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots boycotted the traditional White House visit. An NBAer, Amar’e Stoudemire, was fined $50,000 in 2012 for using a gay slur. Just more than a month ago he again insulted the community with homophobic statements. Now playing in LGBT friendly Israel, he quickly recanted. One can only imagine his change of heart came from above…from “corporate.”

It’s a two-way street, of course. There’s an avid LGBT fan base that can’t be ignored. Back in the day, I joined a fundraising contingent of SSBL volunteers working a concession stand at Miller Park. They loved us. For one thing, a dozen or so gays working together meant a veritable well-lubed machine, and all for the sport (and a free sausage, of course).