Dear Ruthie,

After a year of dating, my boyfriend is moving in. I consider this a step toward matrimony. (Maybe in another year.) Years ago I moved in with a guy. We opened a joint checking account and he cleaned me out. I was left with little to nothing.

Now, I’m getting pressure to open a joint account with my new boyfriend. He says that since we’ll be splitting everything evenly, we should pool all our money. We fought when I related my concerns to my past experience. Any advice?

Thanks,

Sugar Daddy

Dear Sugar Booger,

Open up and say, “Ahh!” That is, open up and say “Ahh…what the hell happened to all my money?”

Money issues are said to be a couple’s No. 1 argument. (Wallpapering, kayaking and the position of the toilet seat follow closely behind.) That said, settle this before his move-in date…and get the number of a good wallpaper guy.

I’m sure your honey has no intention of cleaning you out, but it’s important you’re both comfortable with your economic organization. Consider keeping your own accounts, but opening a small joint account in which you both contribute evenly. Use this joint account for whatever agreed-upon mutually shared expenses you face. If and when wedding bells ring, put your money where your mouth is, and commit to a stronger financial agreement together.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

April 22: Ginger Show Lounge Review at Ginger Tapas (235 S. Second St.): There’s a new show in town, and it promises to be posh! Drag diva Myami Richards and co-host Sailor J. Essence serve up glamour, goodies and great times with two shows (10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.) with dancing after the last show. Enjoy one performance or stay for both for your $5 cover.

April 23: Stein & Dine at the Wisconsin Expo Center/State Fair Park (8200 W. Greenfield Ave.): If you haven’t been to this beer-cheese-sausage fest before, make the commitment to break your Stein-and-Dine cherry once and for all! Hosted by the Shepherd Express crew, this all-you-can-handle beer-sampling bonanza must be seen to be believed. Your $40 admission gets you access (and tastings) to more than 100 brewers, cheese makers, restaurants and more, all offering up free samples from 2 to 6 p.m. Visit shepherdexpress.com/events/ for tickets.

April 23: ‘An Evening with David Sedaris’ at The Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Out and outrageous author, David Sedaris brings his hilarious take on life to Cream City with this one-man show and book reading. If you’ve never seen the NPR star in person before, strap on your Stadium Pal and get ready to laugh until you pee. See what all the fuss is about during the 8 p.m. concert. Visit pabsttheater.org for more information and tickets (starting at $47).

April 24: Cock-a-Doodle Bingo at Fluid (819 S. Second St.): The cocky crew at this hen house is ruffling feathers once again with this naughty nod to great, big…chickens…or roosters…or, well, you know what I mean! Join the tongue-and-cheek bingo bust anytime between 4 and 7 p.m. and you might be a cock-of-the-walk prizewinner.

April 24: Bubbles & Beauties: Yooper Invasion at Hybrid Lounge (707 E. Brady St.): What happens when you combine bubbly champagne, killer dance tracks and a few Drag queens from “up nort?” You get this fun-loving night out, dontchaknow? The show starts at 6 p.m. with plenty of shot and drink specials to make it a Sunday for the books. Reservations are suggested; call or text 414-213-6682.

April 27: Pink Hat Party at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Specials, raffle prizes and more make Pink Hat Parties popular at this Wells Street hot spot. Wear a pink hat and get $1 off drinks…or buy one at the bar! Best of all, proceeds from the 8 p.m. event benefit the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center.

April 27: ‘The Naked Magic Show’ at The Pabst Theatre (144 E. Wells St.): These two hunky magicians have nothing up their sleeves—which is obvious because they’re not wearing shirts…or pants…or undies for that matter! Direct from Australia, the nudie show takes magic to a new level with humor, magic and a whole lot of kooky eye candy. See pabsttheater.org for ticket options, meet-and-greet packages and other information regarding the 18+ show.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation in your life? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com. Be sure to follow her Facebook (Ruthie Keester) and Twitter (@DearRuthie). You can also check out her web series at ruthiesbitchinkitchen.com.