× Expand Transgender flag

Transgender Awareness Week began Nov. 13 and culminates with Transgender Day of Remembrance on Monday, Nov. 20. The weeklong event recognizes our transgender brothers and sisters through education and advocacy. It also honors trans victims of violence.

2017 has seen both victories and defeats in the realm of trans rights and equality. In a timely coincidence, last week’s midterm election brought eight trans individuals into political office. Among them, despite a voter suppression campaign, Danica Roem gained a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates, defeating an anti-trans incumbent, a self-proclaimed “chief homophobe” and author of that state’s anti-trans bathroom bill. A trans woman of color, Andrea Jenkins, was elected to the Minneapolis City Council and was joined by Phillipe Cunningham after a run-off election. In Erie, Penn., a transman, Tyler Titus, was elected to the local school board.

While their victories are significant, they were in progressive states. Still, they offered a positive shift to the relentless bad news for the LGBTQ community. Electing transgender candidates is not only critical in the struggle for equality but also gives hope that the tide of bigotry can be turned by a smart and engaged electorate. Hopefully, Roem’s election victory message, “Discrimination is a Disqualifier,” will endure to the 2018 election.

But, speaking of discrimination, last week, Roy Moore, conservative Christian Republican candidate running in Alabama’s special senatorial election, claimed, “The transgenders don’t have rights.” The next day he claimed he was innocent of sexual assault of a minor after his alleged victim spoke out after decades of silence. The hypocrisy is no surprise but reveals what the trans community is up against.

That anti-trans trend has been gaining momentum since the presidential inauguration in January. Locally and nationally, Republican politicians have reinvigorated their strategies targeting trans rights. Aside from the presidential memorandum banning transgender people from serving in the armed forces (that’s currently blocked by a federal judge), Republican-controlled states, like Wisconsin, are working to deny trans people access to health insurance and anti-discrimination protections. Arguably, this also increases their vulnerability to acts of violence. As of October 2017, 23 transgender lives have ended by violent acts related to their gender identity. Last year it was 27.

According to Cream City Foundation and Marquette University Center for Gender and Sexuality Studies, 27% of trans people have reported denial of health care with another 70% reporting health care discrimination. They also experience discrimination in housing. Homelessness and income disparities are also high among trans people.

Many of the transgender people I know are U.S. military veterans. Most actively contribute to the LGBTQ community and beyond, providing leadership and support for others, trans or otherwise. Many are parents, professionals, artists or activists. All are simply people going about their lives. Yet, for political gain, they’re targets and many live in fear.

Milwaukee FORGE hosts a gathering for Transgender Day of Remembrance on Saturday, Nov. 18 at the LGBT Community Center. LGBT of Walworth County is holding a Candlelight Vigil on Monday, Nov. 20. Other events may be found online.

In Madison, back on March 29, 21 Democratic state senators introduced a bill proclaiming Nov. 20, 2017, Transgender Day of Remembrance. It has yet to be scheduled for a vote.