National Mexican Cooking Show Host Pati Jinich Comes To Milwaukee’s Fiesta

Host of "Pati's Mexican Table" and popular cookbook author, Pati Jinich will visit Milwaukee for the annual Mexican Fiesta.

On Friday, August 26, Jinich will speak at UW-Milwaukee's Golda Meir Library at 11:45 a.m. She will be discussing how being Jewish has impacted her cooking and her experiences growing up in Mexico. The event is free and open to the public, with limited, first-come, first-served seating.

On Saturday, August 27, Jinich will be cooking at Mexican Fiesta. She will present a cooking demonstration at the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage at 3 p.m. and will be signing cookbooks from 4–5 p.m. in the Cultural Pavilion.