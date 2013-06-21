Native American Awareness Project Moves Ahead with Bike Trail Mural and Sculpture Proposal

Milwaukee’s Native American Awareness Project (NAAP) is spearheading a historic mural and sculpture project which will be built on the bike trail from Washington and Barclay to Maple and Kinnickinnic.

The newly approved proposal includes placing sculptures of buffalo herds created with various mediums along the trail, showing Native American historic sites throughout the trail with maps, landscaped gardens and rest shelters, and murals showing other local ethnic communities. Hundreds of local artists have the chance to take part in the design, development, and construction of the project.

The idea for the bike trail project was originally postulated by John Cook of the NAAP. Other parties working on the project include Studio 420, Nik Kovac, The Second Chair of the Milwaukee Arts Board, The Milwaukee Satellite Galleries Project, The Local Alderman, Jose Perez and The Witkowiak Foundation.

“This is the first major art project being taken on as an organization. Creating the murals will be the most major undertaking of the entire project,” said Jamie Gierczak from the Satellite Galleries Project. “We are looking to begin construction on the first part of the project in August with completion of the first leg of the project in late fall. The creation of the mural will take place tentatively next year.”

An opening reception will be held after the completion of the project and recruitment of artists will begin shortly.