Do I Need to Buy a New Television?

If you haven't heard, or if you've been ignoring the message, now is the time to begin paying attention: America’s digital transition is less than one year away. On Feb. 17, 2009, all television stations will cease broadcasting the analog signals that the medium has used since 1941, and will switch entirely to digital signals.

If you’re like the average American, you don’t fully understand what this transition means for you. A poll released in November found that less than half of respondents were even aware of the switch, and only 17% could correctly identify the year analog signals would be cut off.

But despite the rampant confusion, the implications of the switch for the typical household are quite simple: If you receive over-the-air television with a traditional antenna, your TV will go dark next February. There are three ways to ensure that you still receive a signal: Retrofit your television with a small converter box that will enable it to receive digital signals; buy a new television that is already equipped with a digital receiver; or subscribe to cable or satellite service, since those signals will be unaffected. The government is offering each household two $40 coupons toward the converter boxes, which retail for about $40-$70 each.

Why the Switch?

By all accounts, the new technology is a major leap forward. Digital signals allow for high-definition broadcasts and pictures so clear that some computer-animated movies will almost appear threedimensional. Even the most technologically indifferent television viewers will notice an improvement in picture quality. Digital receivers will also enable viewers to receive extra TV channels, regardless of whether they subscribe to cable or satellite. In the Milwaukee market, PBS alone is already broadcasting over a half-dozen digital stations.

Of course, the government is the ultimate benefactor of the digital transition. Digital signals are far more efficient than analog ones. They hold more information while taking up much less of the radio spectrum, and the government will generate revenue by licensing these new digital channels, as well as by auctioning some of the analog wavelengths it reclaims.

Public safety considerations were also a key motivation for the switch, according to the government. The transition will free up the analog spectrum for emergency first responders, hopefully preventing the type of communication backups that hindered 9/11 rescue efforts. Although the FCC has talked of a complete digital switch-over for years, it was only with the “Digital Television Transition and Public Safety Act of 2005” that Congress mandated a firm analog shut-off date.

Consumers Beware

Although consumer groups agree that digital television is generally in the public’s best interests, they say they’re monitoring the transition closely, since the surrounding confusion leaves consumers susceptible to being ripped off.

“We’ve been watching this closely over the last couple of years,” said Jim Rabbitt, director of Wisconsin’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “When talk of this transition first came up, a lot of consumer agencies around the country saw the potential for fraud. Any time the government begins handing out coupons, someone could take advantage of that. But frankly, right now we aren’t hearing any complaints.”

Rabbitt cautioned, however, that the digital converter boxes only went on sale very recently, and they could still cause confusion since they come priced at different levels. “The government coupons may not cover the real fancy ones with all the bells and whistles,” he said.

Glen Lloyd, a public information officer for the state’s Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, is particularly concerned about elderly television viewers who already have tenuous relationships with technology.

“I know some elderly people aren’t thinking about the transition and may not be able to cope with it,” Lloyd said. “I’ve heard in other states of salespeople going door-to-door offering assistance with the converters. There may be an industry generated helping with the switch-over for those people who can’t hook up these boxes by themselves.” Bruce Speight of the Wisconsin Public Interest Research Group (WISPIRG) said he fears that some retailers will use the transition to sell consumers products they don’t need.

“We can’t stress this enough: People don’t need to buy a new TV,” Speight said. “They can if they want to, but they shouldn’t be hoodwinked into thinking they need a new TV when all they need is a converter box, which for many is a better option.”

Consumer groups warn against going to retailers for advice on how to prepare for the transition. Even if they don’t attempt to sell you unnecessary equipment, the salespeople may be misinformed. A WISPIRG study released this February found that many Wisconsin retailers were spreading inaccurate information about the transition, the converter boxes and the government coupons.

“We did a secret shopper survey where we went into major retailers in Madison and Milwaukee and asked the staff questions about the transition,” Speight said. “We were pretty shocked and disappointed by what they knew. Many couldn’t answer basic questions like what to do if you had analog TV, when the conversion was happening or if buying cable would prepare you for the transition.” Some of the confusion and misinformation surrounding the digital transition will disappear over the next 11 months, as the FCC and other organizations execute their massive awareness campaigns.

The government, telecommunications companies, retailers and broadcasters all have a vested interest in ensuring that the public is prepared for the switch, and they’re prepared to blanket the airwaves with their message. The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association has recently begun airing its own ads, and many more are on the way.

Beyond Television

It speaks to the importance of television in our society that, outside of TV service, the implications of America’s digital transition are barely discussed. John Jordan, an associate professor of communications at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, predicts that the move to more efficient digital waves will also likely changeif not outright revolutionizephone and Internet services, and spur the development of new technologies.

“This is the most significant upgrade in television since it went from black-and-white to color,” Jordan explained. “People are going to get more used to having digital signals in their lives, and once they get the idea that digital equals more, they’re going to seek out ways in which it could work for them.” There’s a trade-off, though. The transition will render obsolete certain cell phones, radio equipment, OnStar vehicle systems and even security devices.

“Some home security systems still use analog signals to call in, and unless those can be upgraded, someone [could] break into their house and the alarm will be going off and no one will be receiving the signal,” Jordan said. And while the government has launched a major effort to inform citizens of how to receive digital television, it’s made little attempt to educate them about what to do with their antiquated technology and discarded TV sets, many of which contain significant amounts of lead.

“People are going to use this as a chance to upgrade to a new television, and I believe we’re going to see landfills facing a crunch,” Jordan said. “As people get serious about upgrading their technology from analog to digital, it’s going to create a huge environmental problem. TVs, cell phones, alarm systems, car devices: These things are not easy to dispose of, even though as a society we increasingly think of them as disposable.”

How Will the Transition Affect Me?

I don’t want digital television, and I don’t have cable or satellite service. I’ll still be able to receive regular broadcast television through my antenna, right?

No. All over-the-air, analog signals will be cut off on Feb. 17, 2009.

Are digital television and high-definition television the same thing?

No, but they are related. Digital television refers to the broadcast signal. Highdefinition television refers to the picture quality. Many digital television stations will broadcast in high-definition.

Can I receive digital broadcasts without a high-definition television?

Yes. You can receive digital television through any older television so long as it is equipped with a converter box or satellite or cable service.

I want the best picture possible. What should I do?

Get a high-definition television, since it will be able to display the most pristine picture. Although older televisions equipped with a converter box will see an improvement in picture quality, they will not be able to display high-definition pictures.

How can I get my government coupons for the converter boxes?

Apply for them online at www.dtv2009.gov or call 1-888-388- 2009.

Are all converter boxes covered by the coupons?

No. A list of eligible boxes is available online at https://www.ntiadtv.gov/cecb_list.cfm.

Where can I learn more about the transition?

Start with www.dtv.gov. Consumer groups agree that a bad source of information is a retail outlet. The information you receive may not be correct, and you may be pressured to buy products you do not need.

