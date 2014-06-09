Neil DeGrasse Tyson Will Bring His Expertise to the Riverside Theater

As a general rule, astrophysicists aren't famous, but Neil DeGrasse Tyson is a rare exception. The host of StarTalk Radio and director of the Hayden Planetarium took his profile to new heights this spring by hosting Fox's update of Carl Sagan’s groundbreaking 1980 documentary series "Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey," introducing Sunday night viewers accustomed to watching cutaway-laden cartoons to the intricacies of our universe—a noble pursuit if there ever was one.

Tyson will make appear in Milwaukee at the Riverside Theater on Thursday, Dec. 11, the venue announced this morning. "The show is an entertaining and engaging lecture on a range of topics of Dr. Tyson's choosing," according to a venue press release. "While this is not a formal tour, it is part of a limited series of appearances that Dr. Tyson is doing in similar venues around the country in cities such as Seattle, Portland and Dallas. Now Milwaukee joins that select list of cities across the country to spend an evening with one of the most fascinating people in society today."

Tickets are $35, $55 and $75 and go on sale Friday, June 13 at noon.