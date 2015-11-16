Neil deGrasse Tyson Will Return to the Riverside Theater in May

× Expand Photograph by FOX/via National Geographic

America's favorite astrophysicist is returning to Milwaukee. Following two sold-out programs at the Riverside Theater last year, today the venue announced that Neil deGrasse Tyson will return this spring for a new show that promises to be a little bit lighter than those two. In a program called "An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies," the charismatic scientist will weigh in on the science behind movies ranging from Star Wars to Interstellar , detailing what those movies get wrong and some of the surprising things they get right. The show is Wednesday, May 11, 2016 at the Riverside Theater at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 20 at noon and are $75, or $250 for VIP meet and greet access.