Never Again

A community-wide problem like domestic violencerequires a community-wide response.

That's why advocates for the survivors of domesticabuse and their families have created partnerships that combine medical,psychological, legal and housing assistance.

One collaborative effort, the Sojourner Family Peace Center,the result of a February 2009 merger of the Task Force on Family Violence andthe Sojourner Truth House, provides comprehensive services for those who aretrying to break the cycle of violence.

The Family Peace Centeroperates the county's 24-hour domestic violence hotline (933-2722), whichreceives an estimated 16,000 calls per year. That call is often an abused orthreatened woman's first step toward seeking help, said Angela Mancuso, the Family Peace Center's executivedirector. From there, the center provides an advocate to assess a client'sneeds, which could be multiplesafe shelter, legal assistance and counselingfor victims, children or abusers. Mancuso said the merger allowed the center toprovide comprehensive help more efficiently to an estimated 30,000 individualslast year.

“As two separate agencies, as families needed ourservices, we were referring back and forth,” Mancuso said. “Clients wererunning to two different places and talking to many different people, repeatingthe often-painful details of their story. As one agency, that is eliminated.”

In addition to the Sojourner Family Peace Center,other resources for survivors of intimate partner abuse include the AuroraSinai and Aurora West Allis medical centers, which operate the Sexual AssaultTreatment Center of Greater Milwaukee (with a 24-hour phone line at 219-5555).That center provides medical and psychological help for survivors of sexualassault, as well as provides referrals to other agencies and the districtattorney's office. In addition, the Healing Center (671-4325) offerssupport to survivors of sexual abuse.

The need is critical. While violent crime appears tobe dropping in the Milwaukeearea, intimate partner crimedomestic violence or sexual assaultcontinues torepresent a significant portion of crimes.

Mancuso said that the Family Peace Center is seeing “morelethality and more brutality and viciousness in domestic violence” in the pastyear, as well as more cases.

“The bad economy is not a cause for it, but it's acatalyst to violence,” Mancuso said. “There's a lot of stress, highunemployment, home loss and homelessness, and that can cause a lot of stressand pressure, particularly in households where violence has already existed.”

The Next Generation

Mancuso said that domestic violence is a learnedbehavior, which is why it's so important to address the needs of the entirefamily, including the children.

“Kids absolutely have an idea if what's going on isright or wrong,” Mancuso said. “But they may not think twice about bullyingsomeone shortly thereafter [an incident at home]. It's learned and that's allthat they know.”

Kent Lovern, chief deputy district attorney, saidthat the district attorney's office is trying to target the homes whereviolence occurs and proactively attempt to break the cycle of violence in thenext generation.

“What we'veseen quite frankly in the prosecution of our young violent offenders who commitgang crimes and gun-related offenses is that the majority of these youngstersare growing up in households afflicted by domestic violence or child abuse,”Lovern said. “It's easy to see their behavior as a predictable outcome of thedomestic environment they grew up in.”

Lovern said the district attorney's office has beenworking with other agencies, law enforcement, the faith community and theMilwaukee Public Schools (MPS) to find more holistic ways of reducing domesticviolence and child abuse.

That could include screening families for underlyingproblems in addition to the domestic abuse crisis that brought them intocontact with the district attorney. That could be referrals for mental healthtreatment, alcohol or drug counseling, or help in MPS.

“Rather than making our families go to 10 differentplaces to try to deal with those problems, we're trying to bring thoseresources to them in one setting,” Lovern said.

This increasing awareness of the cycle of violencecould reduce crime in the future, Lovern said.

“You see the connectivity now between generations ofkids who have grown up in violent householdsfor example, as adults, and thenwatching their kids come through [the criminal justice system],” Lovern said.“I think it becomes more clear that it's a learned behavior and has to beaddressed, and it requires a community-wide intervention.”

The Paid Sick Days Challenge

This effort to create a comprehensive approach toaddressing domestic violence suffered a setback last year when a judge ruledthat victims of domestic violence could not use paid sick leave to heal fromthe damage. Issues arising from domestic abuse, sexual assault and stalking hadbeen listed as valid reasons to take paid time off of work according to thecity of Milwaukee paid sick leave ordinance, which 69% of city voters approvedin a November 2008 ballot referendum.

Immediately after the referendum passed, theMetropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) filed a suit on numerousgrounds to prevent the ordinance from going into effect. Judge Thomas Cooperrejected virtually all of MMAC's arguments in opposition to the ordinance,except for the argument that the ordinance shouldn't cover intimate partnercrimes.

“This court holds [that] the term ‘sick leave' doesnot reasonably, intelligently, and fairly comprise or reference domesticviolence, sexual violence and stalking,” Judge Cooper wrote. “Even if thiscourt held otherwise, this court still holds that ‘sick leave' does notreasonably, intelligently, and fairly comprise or reference relocation orpursuit of a legal action in response to such occurrences.”

While the Milwaukee City Attorney's Office is notappealing the ruling, 9to5: National Association of Working Women, whichspearheaded the referendum, has filed an appeal. Oral arguments are expected tobe heard in the next few weeks.

Tony Gibart, policy coordinator for the WisconsinCoalition Against Domestic Violence, said his organization filed a friend ofthe court brief because paid sick days are essential for helping victims ofdomestic violence and sexual assault stop the violence.

“When you look at who's disproportionately affectedby domestic violence, it is individuals who are in low-wage work, who don'thave paid time off,” Gibart said. “It's absolutely critical that they have justa few days to heal from the wounds, both physical and psychological, and alsoto take preventative action. In some ways that's even more importantto takethe step of testifying at the criminal trial, getting a restraining order,relocating.”

Mancuso of the Sojourner Family Peace Centersaid that the threat of losing one's job to take time off for legal or medicalreasons related to domestic violence often traps women in abusiverelationships.

“You need your income, specifically in order to getyour own apartment if you're living with your abuser,” Mancuso said. “Whycreate another obstacle to keep someone in a violent situation? Because that'swhat they might end up doingjust staying put.”

Gibart said it isn't easy for a domestic violencevictim to move.

“It's not like you just rent a truck and you moveyour stuff,” Gibart said. “There's probably just a narrow window in which youcan relocate and get your children to safety. Anything we can do to make thatprocess less burdensome really will save lives.”

UPDATE: BREAKING: Paid Sick Days Appeals Gets a Jan. 20 Court Date



The attempt to restore the paid sick days ordinance in Milwaukee just took a big step forward.



Late yesterday, Jan. 5, District IV Court of Appeals in Madison announced it will hear the case on Jan. 20, in Madison. There will be oral arguments.







