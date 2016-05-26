New Beer Event Coming to Milwaukee Cemetery

Brunch with the Barons, a historical beer event, is coming to Milwaukee’s Forest Home Cemetery on Saturday, June 18.

Forest Home Cemetery is the resting place for many of Milwaukee’s beer barons. Brunch with the Barons brings their lives and stories to light through re-enactors and family members.

Participants can walk the cemetery’s "beer path" during this event, which will take them through the resting places of the Blatz, Pabst and Schlitz families, among others. At each location, a re-enactor or family member will talk about their lives or to share stories of their family members and family brewery.

Highlights of the event include a rare opportunity to enter the Blatz mausoleum hosted by Blatz family members, beer and brewing-related activities and more.

Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling Forest Home Cemetery at (414) 645-2632, visiting www.shepherdtickets.com or by purchasing at the event, if not sold out before.

Prices are $10 per person, $5 for children ages six-18 and children five and under are free. More information can be found at www.foresthomecemetery.com or www.foresthomepreservation.org