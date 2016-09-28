New Milwaukee Public Museum Exhibit Reveals Wisconsin’s Secrets

The Milwaukee Public Museum’s new exhibit, Hidden Wisconsin: Unseen. Unknown. Uncovered. , is made up of nearly 50 objects and artifacts that are rarely on display to the public, and will be unveiled Thursday, Oct. 6.

Visitors will step inside the immersive and interactive design comprised of four themes: Hidden Beneath, Hidden in History, Hidden in Plain Sight and Hidden Forever.

Exhibit highlights include: prehistoric footprints that record what may have been the moment the very first creatures ever ventured onto land, a devastating shipwreck that changed the course of Wisconsin history and more.

For more information visit www.mpm.edu/hiddenwi