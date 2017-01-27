A New 'PaddleTavern' Will Hit the Milwaukee River this May

In case you were under the impression that there were no more available options for Milwaukeeans to drink beer, Milwaukee-native Redmond Tuttle and Ryan Jaeger, who created a similar service in Minnesota, have created the PaddleTavern.

Imagine the Milwaukee PedalTavern, and put it on the Milwaukee River, with 14-person, two-hour long, bring-your-own-booze cruises launching out of the Harp Irish Pub (113 E. Juneau Ave.).

Rides will begin in May, and patrons will be able to stop at any of the bars along the Milwaukee River, as well as drink on the boat itself.

If any of our wealthy readers are interested, I’m currently looking for investors in the “HotAirBalloonTavern” so that we can fully conquer drinking on land, sea and air.

