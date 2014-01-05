The New Throwback Miller Lite Can Will Make You Want To Drink Miller Lite From a Can

Miller has never met a container it couldn't fiddle with—the brewery's recent experiments have included such unloved innovations as the vortex bottle and the can you stab with a key and nothing happens—but this winter the company finally stumbled on a winner. This month the brewery began selling cans of Miller Lite in the beer's original packaging, a simple design featuring hops, barley and the simple words "A Fine Pilsner Beer." It's an elegant, classic look, the Miller equivalent of the vintage Brewers glove logo.

The can is part of a marketing campaign painting Miller Lite as the original light beer. “There was a time when all that existed was heavy beer that weighed you down,” the company's marketing director Elina Vives said in a statement. “The launch of Miller Lite broke this category convention and offered beer drinkers the best of both worlds, great taste at only 96 calories and 3.2 carbs. Miller Lite is the original light beer and this limited-edition can celebrates that innovation and helps inform consumers of the rich history behind our beer.”

The original-design cans will be available in 12-, 16- and 24 ounces through March. After that it's back to trying to stab one of those damn punch tops again, presumably.