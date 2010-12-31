Join Bar Louie (5750 N. Bayshore Dr., Milwaukee, WI 53217) for a New Year's Eve Bash, starting at 9pm (Friday, December 31, 2010)! There is no cover for this party, you can eat and drink at regular bar prices. Bar Louie will be offering some killer New Year's Eve packages for singles and groups.

All packages includes 1 Bottle of Champagne, party favors, buffet, beer, wine, soda and call liquor. For a group of 3, it's $120; a group of 4 is $150 and a group of 5 is $200. Large tables of 8 can book all inclusive food, wine, beer, liquor and non-alcoholic beverages for $50 per person.

Tables can purchase additional champagne for $35 per bottle; they can also purchase Absolut bottle service for $100 per bottle which includes all mixers. Single tickets can be purchased at the door for $40 which will include beer, wine, soda and open liquor from 9pm until 1am. Call 414-831-2700 for package details or to reserve your tickets.