www.opentable.com

With old acquaintancesor new, Mason Street Grill is the place to be on December 31. Reservations for their American, wood-grilled classics or the Chef’s FiveCourse Tasting Menu are available from 5pm-11pm. Swing in the new yearwith live music in the bar. Private dining rooms are also available foryour gathering whether its six of 60. For reservations call (414)298-3131 or visit