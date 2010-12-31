New Year's Eve Fun for the Whole Family

at the Hilton Milwaukee

by

Party in Paradise! Parents, pack your family's overnight bags and ring in the New Year with the Hilton Milwaukee's Paradise Landing New Year's Eve Waterpark Special! Enjoy 5 passes to the Waterpark and more.  Paradise Landing boasts 20,000 square feet of fun and excitement including a 3-story Jamaican Village with four water slides, an Idyllic Lagoon, Hydro-therapy Spa that accommodates up to 31 people, Kiddy Pool with a Beached Boat Slide, Turtle Squirt and Mushroom Rain Drop Fountain, Seashell Slide and Frog Slide, Lily Pad Walk, and Water Cannons.

Rates starting at $199/night, package includes:  Room accommodations, early check-in at 1pm, up to 5 passes to Paradise Landing Indoor Waterpark, breakfast on New Year’s Day, late check-out of 1pm.  For reservations call (414) 271-7250.