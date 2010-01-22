New Years Resolution – Cleaning out your closet

×

Onecommitment that comes with ringing in a new year is the resolution. Oftenassociated with dropping the pounds or eating better, I propose a glamorousgoal: why not consider setting a fashion-oriented new year’s resolution bycleaning out the bad fashion in your closet? Besides, feeling better in yourclothing helps your self-esteem and being healthy will follow naturally.

Oh,and for all of you who keep saying, “I will wait until I lose weight”….please….we are tired of seeing awful clothing on you. In the meantime, transitionalpieces are necessary! And, there are tons of styles that may cost $12-$15 toalter when you loose the weight. Well worth the cost for a quality piece. Stophiding behind big clothing and avoiding the inevitable. Step up your style!

Thistime of year is perfect on a rotten winters day or night to purge the unwanted,ill fitted and outdated pieces from your closet. Get a glass of wine or a hotchocolate and toss out these ugly things and celebrate our fresh new outlookfor 2010! Your goal should be to keep the pieces that fit your body, lifestyleand job and add new pieces that make sense and coordinate to create differentlooks.

Consulta stylist to help you pick out the best pieces as well as fit your body andshow off your best features. A good example of a woman needing change is thewomen who is not happy with her body so she covers nice assets by coveringthem. Let a professional help you pick a proper dress and wardrobe to emphasizeyour strengths. Stacy and Clinton fromTLC’s “What Not to Wear have been showing us for over six years.

ClosetAmbush services are available by me. I advise what pieces to keep and whichones to donate. The next step is a fashion consultation where we take some ofyour existing pieces of fashion and coordinate them with new pieces. I willmaximize your wardrobe, as well as advise you on how to fit your body well withproper clothing for your job and stepping up your comfort level to become morestylish. Go to www.boutiquemilwaukee.com/services.html for information.

Tips:

• Be open-minded and able to acceptconstructive criticism. The goal of a stylist is to honestly help. A true stylist wants a women to feel good,teach them how to dress and take them out of a boring zone and have fun withfashion.

•Oh, it’s too cold outside to wear a dress you say? I agree. Who wants to be cold? Enjoy winteraccessories like tights by Spanx or leggings by Sassybax with boots and spiceup your look and keep you warm and fashionable.

• Find a charity to donate your nicerpieces that may not fit or are professional. Many abused women escape theirhomes with barely anything except the clothing on their back. They really needyour better pieces of clothing for interviews to place them back in the workforce. Shelters refer women to Bottomless Closet. They take in clothingdonations and even have a list on their website of what they currently need.(www.bottomlessclosetmilwaukee.org) Donate the less nice or non- professionalitems to a charity. Goodwill andchurches are great for this.

Heidi Calaway isowner and head stylist for Boutique Vieux et Nouveau

www.boutiquemilwaukee.com