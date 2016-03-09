New York City Ballet Top Ballerina to Teach Master Classes at Milwaukee Ballet

Photo Courtesy Kent G Becker, Flickr CC

Lake Arts Project, Inc., in collaboration with Milwaukee Ballet School & Academy, will welcome Ashley Bouder, top principal dancer with the New York City Ballet to Milwaukee on March 13.

Bouder will teach two master classes at Milwaukee Ballet’s Jodi Peck Center as a fundraiser benefitting this summer’s Lake Arts Project performance, Imagery and Words in Motion .

The Imagery and Words in Motion collaboration brings together students from Nicolet High School with ballet students and professionals to create original dance works.

The creative process will start with original poetry by Nicolet students, which will serve to inspire new dance choreography performed by Milwaukee Ballet School & Academy students alongside freelance professionals and Catey Ott Dance Collective.

Nicolet High School musicians, led by Jamin Hoffman, will provide live accompaniment. New works of art, music, and dance from Lake Arts Project alumni will round out this year’s Project.

Lake Arts Project is a nonprofit organization based in Milwaukee, founded by former Milwaukee Ballet dancers Karl von Rabenau and Jennifer Miller with the mission of enriching the lives of young people by offering opportunities for them to be immersed in art.

Watch Ashley Bouder in Flames of Paris and le Corsaire:

Imagery and Words in Motion will be performed at Danceworks Theater on April 9 and 10. More information and tickets are available here.