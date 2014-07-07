NEWaukee is Hosting a Night Market in a Vacant Parking Lot

As part of its ongoing campaign to put West Wisconsin Avenue to better use—to "activate" the area, in Millennial marketing parlance—NEWaukee will host a monthly night market in the empty Moiré Pavilion parking lot on Wisconsin Avenue between 4th and 5th streets. The market, NEWaukee promises, will feature "a mash up of art and craft vendors, technology installations, food trucks/carts, live art creation, performances, local music and a beer garden that will support local art organizations. The goal is to create a free, vibrant, safe and interactive place in downtown Milwaukee for people to experience culture at night."

"By visiting the night market you not only contribute to the local economy, but you are part of the solution to a revitalization of West Wisconsin Ave," the website adds. In truth, it'll probably take more than a once-monthly market to revitalize that particular underused stretch of downtown, but hey, it's better than nothing. A little bit of activation, as the expression goes, is better than inactivation.

The monthly Wednesday market will take place on July 16, Aug. 13, Sept. 17 and Oct. 15, running from 5-10 p.m. For more information, or to apply for to be a vendor at the market, visit NEWaukee's website.