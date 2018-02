Drawing inspiration from Milwaukee’s nautical history as a port town, Old Milwaukee Tattoo Company specializes in tattooing, piercings and handcrafted jewelry.

The shop is run by Nikki and Mando, who became a couple after Mando took Nikki on as a mentee. They had their grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 13. Watch the video below to learn more about Old Milwaukee Tattoo Company and check out their Facebook page here.