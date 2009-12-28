News of the Weird

×

A 55-year-old British man whose bowel wasruptured in a nearly catastrophic traffic accident has been fitted with abionic sphincter that opens and closes with a remote control. Ged Galvin, whooriginally endured a dozen surgeries in a 13-week hospital stay, had grownfrustrated with using a colostomy bag. That's when surgeon Norman Williams ofthe Royal London Hospitalproposed the imaginative operation. Dr. Williams, who was interviewed alongwith Galvin for a November feature in London'sDaily Mail, wrapped a muscletransplanted from Galvin's leg around the sphincter and attached electrodes totighten or loosen the muscle's grip.

Least Competent Criminals

Better Planning Needed: (1) Brier Cutlip, 22,and Paul Bragg, 25, who were on parole and prohibited from possessing firearms,were re-arrested in December in Elkins, W.Va., when they showed up for a paroleappointment. They had just come in from a day of hunting and were still wearingorange vests, alerting the parole officer to the fact that they had been firingguns all day. (2) Grandville Lindsey, 30, on probation in Beaumont, Texas,after a child-indecency conviction and prohibited from visiting any"social networking" Web sites without prior approval, was re-arrestedin November when he sent a Twitter alert to a female probation officer, askingto include her as an online "friend."

Common Sense Takes a Vacation

Three men were convicted in August in Kansas City, Mo.,of having convinced "numerous" customers to buy 3-by-4-inch laminated"diplomat" identification cards. The men told customers that thecards would legally free them from ever having to pay taxes or being arrestedfor any crime. According to the FBI, customers gave the men fees ranging from$450 to $2,000 to get the cards.

Safety First in Britain

(1) In November, the Solihull Council in Britain'sWest Midlands area ordered a flooring store toremove the festive balloons it had pinned out front to attract business becausethe council said the balloons were hazards. One member of the council explainedthat drivers could be distracted by the colors, and another was concerned thatif a balloon came loose, it might float into traffic and lure a child intofollowing it. (2) In October, Britain'sAssociation of Chief Police Officers prepared a guidebook of instructions forbicycle-duty officers on how to ride a bike. The book, which was 93 pages long,contained such assistance as a diagram on how to turn left or right("deployment into a junction"). In November, following widespreadridicule, the association decided not to release the guidebook.

According to a November DailyMail report, examiners from Britain's Health and Safety Executive inspectedbowling alleys for hazards, and considered recommendations that includederecting barriers over the lanes to prevent bowlers from wandering the alleysand perhaps getting caught in pin-setting machines. One inspector feared thatbowlers might injure themselves trying to knock over pins by hand. The proposedbarriers would leave space for the ball to roll under.

Fun Memory Loss

Occasionally, people lose their short-termmemory following vigorous sex, according to doctors interviewed for a NovemberCNN report on "transient global amnesia." The condition occursbecause blood flow to the brain is restricted by strenuous activity,temporarily disabling the hippocampus from recording new memory. One sufferer,going by the name of Alice,recalled her experience of initially cracking a joke about being unable toremember how good the sex was that she just had, and then repeating the jokeover and over, each time as if she had just thought of it.

People With Too Much Money

After actor Nicolas Cage filed a lawsuitagainst his former business manager, Samuel Levin, for mismanaging his money,Levin filed his defense in November, charging Cage with creating his ownproblems by disregarding Levin's budgetary advice. According to Levin, Cage's2007 purchases included three houses (costing $33 million), 22 cars (includingnine Rolls-Royces) and 47 works of art. By 2008, Levin said, Cage owned 15houses, four yachts, a Gulfstream jet and an island in the Bahamas.

Things You Thought Didn't Happen

British Museum officials announced inSeptember that the hoard of seventh-century Anglo-Saxon gold and silvertreasure discovered on land in Staffordshireat least 1,500 pieces, includingcrosses and parts of helmets and daggerswould take a year to evaluate fullybut could be worth "many times" the 1 million pounds ($1.6 million)archaeologists initially estimated. The treasure was discovered by anunemployed 55-year-old man using a hand-held metal detector that beachcombersfavor to recover loose coins in the sand.

© 2009 Chuck Shepherd