News of the Weird

Paula Wolf, 41, was arrested in Stevens Point, Wis.,and charged with hitting four random pedestrians with projectiles on April 21.In Wolf's car, police found a blowgun, a slingshot and a bucket of rocks. Afterbeing questioned, Wolf told police that she just "liked to hear people say'ouch.'"





Ironies

Betty Lou Lynn, 83, had her wallet stolenduring a mugging in her new hometown of Mount Airy, N.C., in April.Lynn is the actress who played Barney Fife's bestgirl, Thelma Lou, on “The Andy Griffith Show” and had lived in Los Angeles until she became alarmed at thecity's crime rate. In 2007, she decided to move to the less-populated Mount Airy,which was Griffith's birthplace and had been themodel for the TV town of Mayberry.





Compelling Explanations

Lame: (1) The reason career criminal KevinPolwart gave for his brief February escape from New Zealand's Auckland Prisonwas to demonstrate that he posed no threat to society on the outsideand, thus,that he should be paroled. Instead, authorities added nine months to hissentence. (2) A judge in Scotlandshowed leniency to George McIntosh, 53, who had been convicted of embezzlingthe equivalent of about $87,000 from two pro golfing organizations. McIntosh claimedthat his medication for Parkinson's disease had made him compulsively generousso that he needed to embezzle money in order to buy gifts for his friends.Instead of jail time, McIntosh was ordered to pay compensation and performcommunity service.





I Demand My Rights

In April, warehouse workers at a brewery thatmakes Carlsberg beer in Copenhagen, Denmark, wenton strike after the company cut back on its allowance of providing up to threefree beers per shift. As of April 1, only one beer per shift was provided, andonly at lunch. (The "right" to three free beers also belongs todelivery drivers, according to a Reuters report, though locks were installed ondelivery vans so that the vehicles would not start if a driver registered anillegal blood-alcohol level.)





Least Competent Criminals

Not Ready for Prime Time: (1) John Campana,18, was detained by police after they found him with several pieces ofexpensive jewelry in Gainesville, Fla. According to the policereport, as authorities were questioning him about where he got the jewelry,Campana started shaking and sweating, and then fainted. He was charged severaldays later with burglary. (2) Jason Robinson, 22, was arrested at a Burger Kingin Pine Bluff, Ark., in May after allegedly attempting torob a restaurant employee at gunpoint. As the employee handed over the day'sproceeds, Robinson set his gun down on a counter to grab the money. Theemployee then picked up the gun and shot Robinson in the leg.





People With Issues

Recurring Theme: Police in Austin, Texas,executing a search warrant in May, discovered an elaborate, three-story tunnelcomplex extending as far as 35 feet underground, beneath the home of Jose DelRio, 70. Apparently Del Riodug the tunnels over at least a two-year period. Police also found 19 guns,ammunition, batteries and chemicals (which allegedly presented a serious safetyhazard). The property showed signs of caving in and reportedly posed a threatto an adjacent property as well. Police noted that Del Rio (who neighbors said "kept tohimself") was cooperative during the search, although he offered noparticular explanation for the tunnels.





A News of the Weird Classic

The NewYork Daily News reported in April 1994 on a cellblock fight betweenprominent New York mass murderers ColinFerguson and Joel Rifkin while they were awaiting trials at the Nassau Countyjail. (They were later convicted.) Reportedly, Ferguson was using a telephone and toldRifkin to be quiet. According to the DailyNews source, Fergusontold Rifkin, "I wiped out six devils (white people), and you only killedwomen." Rifkin allegedly responded, "Yeah, but I had morevictims." Fergusonthen allegedly punched Rifkin in the mouth.





