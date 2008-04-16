NAA analysis of new Google research finds that newspaper advertising drives online traffic, consumer purchasing.

New consumer research conducted by Clark, Martire & Bartolomeo and commissioned by Google indicates that consumers frequently combine use of newspapers and the Internet to evaluate and make purchases, the Newspaper Association of America said.

According to the study, among people who research products and services after seeing them advertised in newspapers, 67% use the Internet to find more information. Of that group, nearly 70% of consumers actually make a purchase following their additional research.

The research was the result of a wide-ranging study exploring the effectiveness of bringing new advertisers to the newspaper print environment through the Google Print Ads platform. Earlier NAA studies have shown that newspapers continue to serve as a major resource for U.S. consumers seeking advertising and shopping information.

(http://www.naa.org 4/15)