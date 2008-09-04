No No-No for CC

Committee dashes CC's no-no hopes

MLB review upholds official scorer's ruling on infield hit

By Adam McCalvy / MLB.com

MILWAUKEE -- After further review, the ruling on the field stands.

Major League Baseball's scoring review committee convened Wednesday and upheld a call by official scorer Bob Webb during Sunday's Brewers-Pirates game at PNC Park, denying the Brewers and left-hander CC Sabathia what would have been a strange, retroactive no-hitter. The Brewers appealed for Andy LaRoche's infield hit -- Pittsburgh's only hit off Sabathia in the game -- to be changed to an error.

Instead, Sabathia will have to settle for a one-hit shutout. Left-hander Juan Nieves retains the distinction as the only Brewer to pitch a no-hitter.

According to MLB's statement, "The committee held an extensive and constructive discussion after viewing footage of the play in question and considering the documentation presented by the Brewers. It was the collective decision of the committee that the judgment of the scorer was not 'clearly erroneous,' which is the standard set forth in Official Scoring Rule 10.01(a), and thus did not meet the criteria for League reversal of the call."

Sabathia did get good news on Wednesday, when he was named the National League's Pitcher of the Month for August. He won the same award in July after a trade from Cleveland to Milwaukee.

Brewers officials had more in mind. They sent a package to MLB's offices in New York that included footage of the play in question -- a slow roller to the third-base side of the pitcher's mound that was fumbled by Sabathia -- and a written explanation of why the play should have been called an error.

"Major League Baseball appreciates the work that official scorers do throughout the season," said Phyllis Merhige, MLB's senior vice president for club relations. "Bob Webb is a 20-year veteran scorer who is held in high regard. This play is a reminder of the difficult decisions that official scorers face."

Brewers general manager Doug Melvin responded to the ruling in his own statement.

"We appreciate the opportunity offered by the league to have plays reviewed," Melvin said. "While we had hoped for a different outcome, we understand that an official scorer's role is very difficult. We thank Major League Baseball and the committee for taking the time to consider our request, and we continue to move forward with a focus on winning games down the stretch."

Since Sunday's win, the Brewers were swept in a three-game series against the Mets. Sabathia's next start is Friday against the Padres.

Adam McCalvy is a reporter for MLB.com. This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.