Nomad Biergarten (Finally) Opens

After a two-year delay, including design problems, cost issues and zoning conflicts, Nomad owner Mike Eitel has unveiled a “temporary” biergarten for this summer.

The patio had a less than grand opening on Friday, June 3, just in time for the USA vs. Colombia Copa America soccer match. “We were hoping to get something a bit more grand done, but ran into snags with zoning that would have prevented us from opening in time for the start to summer and all of the soccer tourneys this month,” Eitel said in a press release. “Luckily, the city officials at DNS and our alderman really went to great lengths to help make this happen when that plan fell through.”

The space includes a bar, dozens of tropical plants, string festoon lights and bright colors that may remind people of the “Favela” tribute Eitel built for the 2014 World Cup that drew national attention.