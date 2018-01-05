Nomad to Open Popup in Former La Fuente Space for World Cup

Following a largely successful—yet controversial—World Cup 2014, Mike Eitel, owner of Brady St.’s soccer destination Nomad World Pub, announced that he will open Nomad Nacional, a Latin-inspired popup version of Nomad World Pub at the former La Fuente Restaurant (625 S. 5th Street).

Nomad Nacional is expected to open by May 1 and remain through at least November. The 5th Street location will host the main activities around the World Cup including: an outdoor fan zone featuring a large screen TV, a stage for live entertainment and a marketplace as well as a designated food truck area. There will still be World Cup festivities at the Brady St. location.

“[Walker’s Point] is the ideal place in this city to have a soccer bar and to celebrate the World Cup, especially because of the community here and the fact that there are so many teams from Latin America in this year’s Cup,” Eitel said in a press release. “We’re honoring the game and the cultures that support it and La Fuente is a historic icon in this neighborhood.”

Eitel is contemplating a longer-term residence at this location, and also owns a building at 636 S. 6th St. in Walker’s Point. “Construction at the tavern at 636 S. Sixth Street has been put on hold for the time being while the focus turns to preparing the former La Fuente space,” Eitel said in the release. “Regardless of whether [he] decides to purchase the La Fuente space, there will be a permanent location for Nomad Nacional in Walker’s Point.”