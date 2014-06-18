North Shore Boulangerie Brings Fresh Bread and Pastries to Shorewood

Americans are used to a fairly limited selection of baked goods. Cookies, muffins and a few other bakery items are the staples of café and coffee shop menus here. A new bakery in Shorewood, however, is bringing much more to the table for early morning diners, founded on a long tradition of French bakeries and recipes.

North Shore Boulangerie, located at 4401 N. Oakland Ave. in Shorewood, recently opened its doors to the public, serving pastries and coffee in the morning and traditional French dishes for lunch. Housed in a 90-year old building with beautiful arched windows running the length of the structure, the café has already garnered positive reviews from customers, who have especially praised the croissant selection.

The café is owned by Gene Webb, a former University of Chicago researcher who followed a lifelong passion into the pastry business, eventually becoming certified by the French Pastry School in Chicago. All of the baked goods and breads are freshly made in the café every day, using a bread-making process that brings in natural yeast bacteria to enhance the taste.

The bread is the focus of most of the dishes at North Shore Boulangerie. Sandwiches and tartines (breads with a light spread) make up the majority of the menu and offer a French twist on American classics, such as the roasted turkey sandwich with basil aioli and herbed goat cheese. Breakfast dishes like quiche and omelets are served all day, in addition to a daily entrée special.

In addition to the tasty croissants, which are offered in chocolate, almond and plain, the bakery offerings include several kinds of beignets and danishes, as well as a broad selection of breads. Reviews have noted that the café often sells out of popular items early, so arriving before 9 a.m. is helpful if you want to peruse the full selection of delicious pastries. The café’s drink selection includes barista-made espresso drinks and an ample wine selection.

The North Shore Boulangerie is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Breakfast dishes are served all day long, and lunch entrees are offered from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.