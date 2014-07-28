North Shore Movie Night

× Expand Christian Petzold's Barbara

Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals are always about food and usually about music. Rarely do they explore film. Filling the breech, the North Shore Library, 6800 N. Port Washington Road, offers Tuesday Movie Fest during the festival season with selections keyed to one of the following weekend’s ethnic festivals.

Next up, in time for German Fest, is Barbara , director Christian Petzold’s film about the desperation of a young doctor to escape East Germany. The screening takes place at 6 p.m., July 29. Admission is free. For a schedule of upcoming Tuesday movie nights at North Shore Library visit here.