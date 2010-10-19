Not-So-Scary Halloween 2010

No scary tricks, just lots of fun and learning at the annual Not-So-Scary Halloween presented by Sendik’s Food Market! This popular family event includes Treat Stops sponsored by Breadsmith, Cedar Crest Ice Cream, Golden Guernsey Dairy, and Sargento. Children can trick-or-treat in the Museum (with or without a costume), visiting each Treat Stop to receive goodies and enjoy fun activities that celebrate the fall season, including crafts, and interactive performing arts and science programs. The Not-So-Scary Halloween is free for members and free with regular paid admission for non-members.

