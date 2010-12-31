NYE Breakfast with Mr. Potato Head

Make your reservations early to ring in 2011 family-style, featuring breakfast with Mr. Potato Head! Enjoy a continental breakfast at the Museum on Friday, December 31, 2010 from 7:30 until 8:45am, and meet Mr. Potato Head - who will help ring in the new year. Participants will be able to create a festive hat and receive a noisemaker for the New Year’s Countdown Party from 9:30 until 10am. Tickets are $9 for non-members and $7 for Museum members, children younger than 1 year are free.

Tickets for this special event can be purchased at the Museum or by phone with a credit card at 414-390-KIDS (5437), ext. 289. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Space is limited.