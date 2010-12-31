NYE Dinner

Envoy is letting you celebrate New Year's in style with a Dinner and Champagne Brunch. On December 31, 2010 head over to Envoy for an 8 oz. Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail, served with truffle mashed potatoes and glazed carrots for $44.95. Then on New Year's Day, enjoy a Champagne Brunch with Envoy, it's all you care to eat on a small plate. The Brunch will feature Prime Rib and Champagne. Adults at $18.95, Children 12 and under are $12.95. Make your reservations by calling 414-345-5015.