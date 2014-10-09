October at Kasana

× Expand Kasana via Urban Spoon

Kasana has a number of specials and events going on during October culminating in a Halloween costume party sponsored by Shepherd Express. Throughout the month, Wednesdays are rodizio pizza night with four types of unlimited pizza, Thursdays and Fridays are JaZZy night with live music, and brunch is offered Saturdays and Sundays featuring feijoada, a stew of beans and smoked pork.

The All Hallows Evening costume party will be October 31st from 6 p.m. until midnight. Latin American music will be provided by Trio de Janeiro with Darelle Bisquiera. A cash bar will be available along with beer samplings and specialty cocktails. Prizes will be awarded to the best costumes. Tickets are $5 at the door and reservations are recommended.

