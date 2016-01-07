Hi-Way Harry's in Johnson Creek Delivers Every Time

Hi–Way Harry's Steakhouse is the bomb, man. It's the kind of joint David Lynch would most likely dine at. Or at least have his characters hang out in in the newest installment of "Twin Peaks." I was first introduced to this "unique dining experience" by my good pal Lara Miller. She and her sister, Nicole, would meet here as a perfect halfway stop between Madtown and Miltown. It is right off the highway in Johnson Creek. The three of us met up for cocktails and appetizers there about two years ago, and a tradition was born.

We were thrilled when they added a popcorn machine in the bar area when we visited on a lovely May day this last spring. The starters alone are hearty and scrumptious meals in themselves, and we like to mix, match and share them. Stuffed mushrooms, fresh fruit with a whipped dip for dunking, and snappy jalapeño poppers are just a few of the reasonably priced treats. The feast that promises left-overs though, is the Nachos del Grande plate. Available with either beef or shredded chicken, it never leaves you hungry and comes with small accompaniments of guacamole, salsa, jalapeños, and sour cream. (This is almost always ordered.)

They also offer an ample wine list and flights, and fun craft cocktails and specials. The long-time bartenders know their stuff, are always friendly, and make you feel right at home. One of the best things about Harry's is the lighting. It is dark and lush, with burgundy walls and soft yellow track lighting and candles at each table, and the bar providing illumination. Upon entering, you will see and hear the soothing rush of an indoor waterfall, located behind the seating desk.

They do a tidy business there, even on weeknights. Yet it is never too crowded or understaffed. There always seems to be unlimited space, and a pleasantly roomy patio in the warmer months. When traveling buddy AJ Page and I were hankering for brunch this Sunday, we thought we'd give Harry's a go in this arena.

We nervously found a parking spot left in the packed to near-capacity lot, and figured on quite a wait. Boy were we off the mark! We were happily seated immediately. They were hopping during the prime brunch hour of 11 a.m., and had plenty of staff available to check in on us several times. We helped ourselves to the buffet and received our beverages with no delay. For java lovers, the coffee and cream were on point.

As for the food offerings, talk about a smorgasbord: smoked salmon, shrimp cocktail, full salad bar, fresh fruit, made-to-order omelets, fresh cuts of roasted turkey or ham, fresh made Belgian waffles with syrup, butter, or whipped cream and strawberries, french toast, cheese blintzes, Eggs Benedict, scrambled eggs, hash browns, bacon, biscuits and gravy, baked cod, mashed potatoes and gravy, country style ribs, beef stir fry, sweet and sour chicken, rice pilaf, tortilla chips and dip, cheese pizza, and a dessert table including mini cream puffs and Oreo cheesecake. Did I leave anything out? Make you start to salivate a little? I know I did again, just recounting how absolutely fresh, hot, and flavorful everything, and I mean everything tasted. Enough to make you say "Mmm-mmm," with each bite. The presentation was top-notch, too. We were duly impressed, and filled to a near-food coma by the time we left. From the looks of it, there are definite regulars at this gig. One big guy rolled up his sleeves before he got down to the serious business of what was on his plate. We found out upon leaving that it had been awarded best area brunch for three years running, and you can plainly see why.

For the ideal Sunday drive, late breakfast, and nap after – take it from me, this is the place. I suppose we will have to give the dinner menu a spin next time. To get in the mood for your visit, head here.