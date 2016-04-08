I was looking for a rural place to escape over my spring break. Initially, I only believed we'd be able to swing an overnight. The problem was that many of the out-of-the-way cabins that we loved required a two-night minimum. I remembered what good luck we'd had with Airbnb for our New Orleans trip in the fall, so I decided to give it a shot. One of the first items that came up in my search for dates was "The Napping Farm" in Dane, Wisconsin. It was listed as only being 25 minutes from Madison, so it seemed like a very doable trip. I liked the farm country photos and the description of our host Michael was intriguing: "Outgoing, new age, farmer guy. Born and raised in Madison, university at Evergreen State College. I like good food and hanging out in my garden with my chickens. It's hard to make a living farming and I work a lot on the farm […]. I hope your stay brings you closer to the peace and beauty of the countryside, and helps keep the lights on of my farm. I don't mind strange political or spiritual views, or any personal choice you have made, I just like the diverse company this experience has brought me. Bring wine or grape juice, just please stop on by sometime and smell the roses." Plus, the reviews were great and the price was right.

On our way there, I watched the scenery out the window musing, this looks very familiar. We had taken a roundabout way there, and I soon recognized my childhood elementary school in Springfield Corners, Waunakee. It was two miles away from our destination. Weird. At first we were a little confused as to where to go. There was a lone house on a dead end street, but it didn't look like the one on the website. Siri told us we'd reached our destination and that we'd have to get out and walk. Thanks, Siri. She doesn't tend to do well in rural areas where she's really needed. We circled around a bit, noticing a hand-painted sign listing "Common Gardens," which we did recognize from the website. From there we started down a long, quarter-mile gravel driveway into a valley of farm fields and trees. We passed a charming unfenced old graveyard (I love those) and a sign with some unsecured bikes indicating that we should "keep calm and carry on."

That we did, until reaching the farmhouse and organic farm. We were greeted by a barking caramel- colored dog who answered to Daisy (and left us alone for the remainder of our stay) and a thin, earnest blonde-haired fellow named Max who greeted us. Max lives on the property as a farmhand. He showed us his cool earth house where he lives. We were soon after hailed by Mike, the young entrepreneur who inherited the property from his folks who bought it in 1986. In his spare time, Mike teaches English to supplement his income. He also rents out the farmland to growers like Bare Bones Cooperative Farm for the CSA program which distributes their produce at places like the Willy Street Co-op. We watched a couple of the growers head back later at dusk after surveying the landscape by bike to Madison. Also on the property was a hand-crafted stonefire oven, a chicken coop, and many durable equipment storage tents.

I kept being reminded of the 70s classic, "Total Loss Farm: A Year In The Life," by Ray Mungo. Here was the organic community utopian farm run by artsy youngsters with hippie ideals. The big difference was that these guys had modern technology to help support their vision – like renting out the farmhouse throughout the year. The house was immediately likable and comfortable, sitting on its original 1800s stone foundation, and enjoying the sturdy renovations from the 40s and 50s. There were hardwood floors throughout, a front and back porch, a spacious and inviting kitchen to cook up meals in, two bathrooms, and a two-bedroom upstairs. The water was safe to drink straight from the tap, and the place was decked out with a mixture of fun vintage artifacts, nature nods, and communist art posters. There was a really nice speaker to hook your ipod to, if you wished to get your music party on, and the wood burning stove in the living room was a treat. The main bedroom/loft space upstairs was the perfect spot to hole up in on a sleet-filled, icy day with slanted windows looking skyward through the tree branches. They had a good-sized eclectic DVD collection, flatscreen TV, and Wi-Fi, if you needed these comforts.

We lucked out with weather the first night, and enjoyed a hot crackling bonfire in the makeshift rock firepit right outside the house. We met up with some of Max's sisters who stopped by to help out with burning some of the land up the hill to prepare it for a planned veggie garden of their own come summer. A classic camper, and two old busses stood nearby. There seemed to be various projects going on, and everyone was in a friendly, good mood. We also met Art (Arthur), who dropped by to say hello with his hula hoop and pet parrot. A new chick had hatched in the barn incubator that we were able to take a peak at him, too. Speaking of birds, the kitchen windows overlooking the fields provided good chickadee and junco birdwatching 24-7.

Napping is something you are inclined to do at the farm, and just plain slowing down and taking it easy. Once you get caught up in the vibe, you will not want to leave. The positive, laid-back energy is contagious and somehow, makes one hopeful for the future. Also worth a visit making your leisurely way back is the award-winning Wolersheim Winery, with inexpensive tours and free tastings of their unique wines, able to withstand the harsh Wisconsin climate.