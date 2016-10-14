A Peek at Some Nearby Apple Orchards to Pay a Weekend Visit

Photo by Wisconsin Department of Tourism, Flickr CC

There is nothing quite like the satisfying sensation of biting into a ripe, tart apple, splattering a bit of juice as you do. This sensation and the season of fall are intrinsically linked. I was always good at bobbing for apples come Halloween time, and you could not ask for a cheerier symbol representing the autumn harvest. There are plenty of pleasant nearby orchards to stroll through on upcoming weekends. Some even host special events during the picking season. Here is but a sampling of what you can enjoy:

N3322 State Highway, Sheboygan Falls, WI

Just north lies the Gibbsville Orchard, open during picking season. They offer free concerts and events such as this, last weekend –

"6th annual fall fest at Dutter's Gibbsville Orchard. Pick your own apples, fresh cider and bakery. Wagon rides, bounce house. Live music starting at 11 p.m. on Saturday and continuing through Sunday. We will have a brat fry both Saturday and Sunday with donations going to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. Full cash bar featuring 3 Sheeps beer and Wisconsin wines and spirits. Lots of new changes at the orchard. Come check out our new permanent stage. Lots of new items in our store. We will have Honey Crisp ready for the weekend! Many other varieties of apples, too. Come spend the day with us!"

12246 N Farmdale Rd, Mequon WI 53097

Closer to home, we have the Barthel Fruit Farm. Their tagline is inviting, boasting "sun ripened, farm fresh, simply delicious fruit." They offer pears, apples, sugar snap peas, plums, strawberries, gourds, popcorn (yes popcorn), and pumpkins. Talk about longevity, too – this family institution has been a staple for 177 years! They are open daily, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. With their variety of Cortland, Fuji, McIntosh (personal fave), Gala, and Pippin to pick on your own, what the heck are you waiting for?

4607 S. 124th Street, New Berlin, WI 53151

Practically in our own backyard, we have Patterson's. Let me tell you, there is nothing quite as thirst quenching as a tall, cool glass of their fresh pressed apple cider on a sunny crisp September/October day. It isn't hard to support this local family business, around since the late 1950s. Check out the delectable-looking "apple pops" on their Facebook page – "so much easier to bite into then candy apples."

For a look at what it's like to pick up and deliver pallets of cider, check out AJ Page's video below (recorders at Patterson Orchards):