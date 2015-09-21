A Rustic Road and A Big Cat

× Expand Thinkstock

What is it about a country road? These lonely highway markers beckon to me like no other. You can get lost on them for hours – and discover obscure unincorporated towns, unvisited county parks, or simply pleasant scenery. My faithful companion, AJ Page and I have made it a weekly tradition to get in the car with no chartered destination in mind and see where we wind up. Sometimes there is a vague direction or area we have in mind, but it is more often fun to have none. This is where we meandered to recently:

Ozaukee County Rustic Road R65 (2 miles) is located in the city of Mequon. The Rustic Roads are not unlike the Ice Age Trail: they wander through much of Wisconsin. They are frequently rural, twisting and hilly. There are many homes hidden by trees and dairy farms that mark our way. This is interesting terrain, to be sure. On a lazy Sunday drive, you are deep in farm country, gravel stretches and tree branches that reach out into the road. Old sturdy stone homes and barns line the way. "Almost Paradise," reads a hand-crafted wood sign outside of one tucked-away property on Paradise Drive. This prompts me to start belting out the Mike Reno and Ann Wilson song, much to AJ's dismay. When we do see small-town neighbors chatting, they scout us curiously. We are obviously not from around there. Quiet and solitary are these roads. Not oft-travelled, some untouched by time and the relentless wheels of industry. These things can induce a sign of relief.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website, there are 117 roads in all. For a complete list and maps of all the Wisconsin Rustic Roads that you can travel, check this out.

Happily, you can make this venture a combination expedition, since this Rustic Road is not too far north of another hidden Wisconsin treasure – The Lion's Den Gorge Nature Preserve. Also in Ozaukee County, Lion's Den is at 511 High Bluff Drive, Grafton. What breathtaking bluff views they were! Just mind your footing if you step out close to the edge – one strong gust could send you toppling head over foot. Wild apple trees grew temptingly just out of reach, and there was a beautiful panoramic view of our Lake Michigan. Dragonflies whirred by like helicopters, following us on our journey. Colorful wildflowers lined the sides of the trails. The trails appeared almost never-ending, all looping together. They entwined seamlessly, with clever names. There was never a worry of being on top of other people, the way the paths were laid out. Even the steepest route down to the beach area was relatively easy. Someone had built strategic stairs with a resting bench at just the right point, making it not a tough climb back up. Along the way untouched trees with roots erupting out of the ground kept us company. There were small ponds and lush green forests. Some areas resembled a movie set in their pristine beauty. According to the history, the 73-acre park was sold to the county in 2002. As the signs say deep in woods, "do not erode the soil." Just delight in this secretive sweet slice of heaven.