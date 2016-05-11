Studying in the Home Stretch

If you're a student, chances are you are feeling that anxiety-ridden, end of spring semester crunch right about now. Insomnia may have become a familiar friend, along with a jumpy tummy. So many final projects, regular assignments, readings, and exams to prepare for – It's enough to make your head explode. Now at long last, Mother Nature is showing glimmers of being kind. Who wants to stay cooped up inside surrounded by text books, though? Well take your books outside, I say. Here are some interesting changes of scenery off-campus that may in fact, inspire you. Even if you are not currently a student, these are excellent options to get some quality reading or writing time in.

If you're watching your wallet, go watch the planes for free in the observation area near General Mitchell International Airport. They don't come and go fast enough to be entirely distracting. If you need to pause and collect your thoughts for a moment, the view is pleasantly peaceful. Utilize it to daydream about where you want to treat yourself to escaping to on your next vaca. Roll your windows down and hit the books. Pretend you are on that plane taking flight. The observation area is open 7:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. and is located at 1280 E. Layton Ave., Milwaukee.

Aztalan State Park is a good hour drive headed toward Madison, but perhaps you are needing to put some distance between you and the city. If so, good on you. Located near Johnson Creek, Aztalan is a reconstructed Native American village with some of the original burial mounds and stockades intact. You can wander all over this historical natural resource for up to three miles. There are also picnic benches strategically located throughout, and a mellow river nearby that you can also enjoy. So have a good hike, pack a lunch and make camp. All this will cost you a reasonable $8 day pass (with a WI license plate). Afterwards, you can always check out the Aztalan Motorcycle Races. For park hours and directions, go here.

Milwaukee's Lakefront behind the Milwaukee Art Museum is a prime study spot. I have trekked along this pathway within shouting distance of the Summerfest grounds many times. Earlier in the morning, you might run into some joggers, skaters, or bikers, but it is blessedly quiet and everyone tends to keep to themselves. Ducks and geese will be going about their business on Lake Michigan, either nibbling on food in the water or nestling coyly under a wing to take a nap. There are benches all along the path that you can park at. You may even find the fish jumping. After your study session, treat yourself to a stroll further down to the south end of McKinley Marina. There is a kite and snack shop, you can rent bikes, or you can investigate The Milwaukee Community Sailing Center– a great non-for-profit resource in our city for over 35 years, taking the snobby out of sailing. Who knows? Maybe you'll opt for summer school– on the water, that is.